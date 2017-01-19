Julia Roberts joins Smurfs: The Lost Village

Julia Roberts to lend her voice for Smurf Willow, a character in Smurfs: The Lost Village. Julia Roberts to lend her voice for Smurf Willow, a character in Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts has been roped in to lend her voice for a character named Smurf Willow in the upcoming animated comedy film Smurfs: The Lost Village.

“Smurfs are such a fun part of our animated culture. They were popular when I was a child and they were popular when my kids were little. It’s fun to be part of such a sweet group that continues to entertain young people,” Julia Roberts told people.com.

Apart from Julia Roberts, the film also includes Demi Lovato as Smurfette, Mandy Patinkin as Papa Smurf and Rainn Wilson as the evil wizard Gargamel.

The story follows the Smurfs as they race Gargamel to find the mysterious Lost Village and uncover the biggest secret in Smurf history. Using a mysterious map as guidance, the adorable blue friends embark on a roller-coaster journey through the Forbidden Forest — filled with action, danger and more than a few laughs.

The film is being directed by Kelly Asbury who has previously directed humorous animated films like Shrek 2, Gnomeo & Juliet.

The third sequel of the animated film franchise will be produced by Jordan Kerner (Charlotte’s Web, The Smurfs), and co-produced by Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews (Hotel Transylvania). The script was written by Stacey Harman and Pamela Ribon

Smurfs: The Lost Village will also mark a return to animated films for Roberts, who previously voiced characters in the 2006 family films The Ant Bully and Charlotte’s Web.

With inputs from IANS

