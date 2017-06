Judy Garland enshrined in Hollywood mausoleum

Judy Garland, as character Dorothy Gale, holds Toto in a publicity still for The Wizard of Oz. Judy Garland, as character Dorothy Gale, holds Toto in a publicity still for The Wizard of Oz.

Judy Garland has been laid to rest in a mausoleum named after her at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. A spokeswoman for Garland’s estate says her family and friends held a private memorial service for the actress on Saturday, which would have been Garland’s 95th birthday. She was buried in the Judy Garland Pavilion. Garland’s children, Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Joe Luft, wanted to bring their mother’s remains home to Hollywood from her original burial site at New York’s Ferncliff Cemetery, publicist Victoria Varela said. They attended the service, along with Garland’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In a statement released to The Associated Press, they offered gratitude to their mother’s “millions of fans around the world for their constant love and support.”

Judy Garland’s children announced earlier this year that they had relocated their mother’s remains to Los Angeles. Garland’s third husband, Mickey Deans, buried her in New York, but her children said she wished to be interred with her family in Hollywood, Varela said. The Judy Garland Pavilion is intended as a final resting spot for Minnelli, Luft and other family members, cemetery spokeswoman Noelle Berman said in January.

Judy Garland, star of classic films including The Wizard of Oz and Meet Me in St. Louis,’ died in 1969 at age 47 in London. She is remembered for playing the role of Dorothy in the classic film The Wizard of Oz.

Jayne Mansfield, Douglas Fairbanks, Rudolph Valentino and Cecil B. DeMille are among the entertainment luminaries buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Rocker Chris Cornell was laid to rest there last month.

