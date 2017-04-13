Jude Law to play young Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts sequel

After playing Dr Watson, Jude Law to play young Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them After playing Dr Watson, Jude Law to play young Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Actor Jude Law has been roped in to essay the young Albus Dumbledore in the sequel of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

David Yates is directing the follow up to last year’s Harry Potter spin-off which is slated to release next year.

Actors Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler are returning for the sequel, with the script written by J.K. Rowling. Unlike the initial movie’s New York City setting, the followup takes place in Paris and Watford, England.

Jude Law’s character will be cast against actor Johnny Depp’s, who was revealed to be the infamous wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the first film, reports Hollywoodreporter.com.

For the uninitiated, Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald were friends when they were teenagers, in the wizarding world that was way before Albus Dumbledore became the headmaster of Hogwarts. The soon parted ways after Dumbledore suffered a devastating family loss. Gellert Grindelwald then grew into one of the most powerful dark wizards in history.

“Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was. There are lots to unpack in that relationship,” author JK Rowling had later said at a press conference.

“You will see Dumbledore as a younger man and quite a troubled man. We’ll see him at that formative period of his life,” she added.

JK Rowling previously revealed that Dumbledore is gay while she was on a press tour for her book.

In 2016, Fantastic Beasts marked JK Rowling’s comeback in the entertainment industry. She made her debut as a screenwriter.

With inputs from PTI

