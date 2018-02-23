Joss Whedon steps down from Batgirl film

Joss Whedon is no longer associated with Batgirl. Joss Whedon is no longer associated with Batgirl.

Joss Whedon is no longer directing Batgirl. This may or may not be good news for DC Extended Universe, that is already floundering due to the failure of Justice League. Many DC fans believe that Justice League was a debacle because of Joss Whedon’s involvement in the film. Zack Snyder was, according to reports, fired from the project after Warner Bros honchos did not like his cut, and Whedon was brought in. It is anybody’s guess that whether Snyder’s film was better or worse than the mess that was dished out to the theatres by WB and DC. For better or worse, Whedon is out of Batgirl project, and the reason he gave was strange.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Whedon said, “Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story. I’m grateful to [DC president] Geoff [Johns] and [Warner Bros. Picture Group President] Toby [Emmerich] and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I… uh, is there a sexier word for ‘failed’?”

DC already has a strong female character with its own standalone film, Wonder Woman. This is where Marvel and Disney lag. That is why you hear about a Black Widow movie every now and then. And that is why Captain Marvel is getting her own movie after her introduction in Avengers 4. Black Widow deserves a fresh, and dare I say, a female director. Whedon is good, but he is too fond of tried and tested formulae. Patty Jenkins will not be a bad choice. But if not her, there are many female directors that Warner Bros could hire. This is actually a great opportunity for the studio to bounce back.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd