Have you seen Jonah Hill’s new look? See his then and now photos

Jonah Hill’s latest photos is going viral as he is seen all lean. Jonah Hill’s latest photos is going viral as he is seen all lean.

21 Jump Street, The Wolf Of Wall Street and Superbad actor Jonah Hill is in news again. Why? Well, the 33-year-old actor, who has previously displayed his dramatic weight loss and gain in between films, once again flaunted his lean figure. He last gained weight for War Dogs opposite Miles Teller but in the latest photos of the actor, taking rounds on the internet, from the streets of New York, he is looking different and better then ever.

Jonah Hill’s lean figure clicks where he can be seen with his arms around a female friend is a shocker for all. He is displaying his new slender figure alongside this unknown pal. Jonah’s next film in 2018 will see him play Donnie in biographical flick Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot, which follows the life of cartoonist John Callahan.

Directed by Gus Van Sant, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Callahan, with a supporting cast including Jonah, Rooney Mara, Jack Black and Mark Webber. And with these latest image of Jonah Hill, it looks like he is set to impress his fans again. Jonah has been making the transition from comedy roles with the likes of 2011’s Moneyball. Though he’s not completely shying away from comedy, having recently contributed to the screenplay for adult animation flick Sausage Party.

See the latest photos of Jonah Hill, in his lean figure here:

Also refresh your memory with a few old images of the actor:

This is not the first time he has lost weight. He did it for his first action comedy, 21 Jump Street (2012), in which he starred opposite Channing Tatum.

Speaking about his weight loss, the actor previously said in an interview to ABC News, “It was just mostly diet. I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat and to change my habits and stuff. I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd