Jon Hamm on split with Jennifer Westheldt: It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time

Actor Jon Hamm says he feels guilty of giving out more information than he is supposed to when it comes to his personal life. The 46-year-old actor feels he made a mistake in being open about his split from Jennifer Westfeldt, his partner of 18 years, reported ET Online. “I usually overshare, is the problem. So, it wasn’t necessarily important that I shared it, then I did and I’m sort of regretting it,” says Hamm. When asked about the qualities he looks for in a woman, the Mad Men star says, “It’s impossible to say”. Hamm also confirms that he is currently single. In his recent interview with InStyle magazine, the Baby Driver actor admitted he had found it difficult to adjust to being single after parting ways with Westfeldt.

On being asked about his split from girlfriend of 18 years, Jennifer Westfeldt, he also added, “It’s fine, It’s hard. It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time. It’s really hard. It sucks.” Hamm and his girlfriend’s joint statement on their separation read,”With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18 years of love and shared history. We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward.”

Hamm also shared some specifics from his stint in rehab from two years ago, “Medical attention is medical attention whether it’s for your elbow or for your teeth or for your brain. And it’s important. We live in a world where to admit anything negative about yourself is seen as a weakness, when it’s actually a strength. It’s not a weak move to say, ‘I need help.’ In the long run it’s way better, because you have to fix it.”

