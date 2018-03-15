Jon Hamm is likely to join Natalie Portman in the astronaut drama Pale Blue Dot

Jon Hamm will return to the small screen for Amazon and BBC Studios’ Good Omens. Jon Hamm will return to the small screen for Amazon and BBC Studios’ Good Omens.

Mad Men star Jon Hamm is in negotiations to join Natalie Portman in the astronaut drama Pale Blue Dot. If finalised, the 47-year-old actor will play the role of Portman’s fellow astronaut in the film, which will be directed by Noah Hawley, reported Variety. The script has been penned by Brian C Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi.

The story follows a married astronaut (Portman) who returns to Earth after a mission and begins an affair with a fellow astronaut (Hamm). The film will explore the theory that astronauts who spend long periods of time in space begin to lose their sense of reality when they return home.

Portman recently joined the project after Reese Witherspoon left it due to scheduling conflicts. Witherspoon, however, is still on board the project as a producer along with Bruna Papandrea.

Natalie was last seen in Annihilation in which the actor’s character is part of the team that is sent on an investigation mission to this zone from where none have returned.

This Alex Garland film, also starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac, is based on a book of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer. The film was released in the United States on February 23, and by Netflix early in the March elsewhere.

On the other hand, Hamm will return to the small screen for Amazon and BBC Studios’ Good Omens, a six-part adaptation of the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. His next film, Beirut, premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App