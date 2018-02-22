Joker’s stand-alone film starts shooting in May

The studio had tapped “The Hangover” director Todd Phillips last year to co-write a script with scribe Scott Silver for Joker film. The studio had tapped “The Hangover” director Todd Phillips last year to co-write a script with scribe Scott Silver for Joker film.

Warner Bros studios is hoping to start the production on the stand-alone Joker origin movie in May. According to a tweet posted by The Tracking Board’s editor-in-chief Jeff Sneider, the movie’s team is eying a production start date of May 1. “Also from early January. I could literally post this s**t all day but I CHOOSE NOT TO. Because I care less and less with each passing day,” Sneider wrote alongside a listing for the untitled project.

The studio had tapped “The Hangover” director Todd Phillips last year to co-write a script with scribe Scott Silver, which will be produced by Martin Scorsese. Actor Joaquin Phoenix was said to be in negotiation to play the iconic DC villain in the film.

This would be the first film under a new banner in which WB can expand the canon of DC properties. The Joker has memorably been a part of two Batman movies with Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger, and most recently Jared Leto playing the role in the first “Suicide Squad” film. Leto will reprise his role in the “Suicide Squad” sequel and the Harley Quinn spin-off.

