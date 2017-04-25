Joker role in The Dark Knight not responsible for Heath Ledger’s death: Kate Ledger

Heath Ledger was just 28 when he was found dead in his New York apartment. Heath Ledger was just 28 when he was found dead in his New York apartment.

Heath Ledger’s sister, Kate Ledger has said the actor’s role in The Dark Knight was not responsible for his untimely death from a prescription drugs overdose in 2008. Ledger’s sister refuted the claims that the actor was suffering from mental health issues at the time of his death, reported The Telegraph.

“I was really shocked, because that was him (Ledger) having fun. Every report was coming out that he was depressed and that (the role) was taking this toll on him, and we’re going, honestly, it was the absolute opposite. It couldn’t be more wrong. He had an amazing sense of humour, and I guess maybe only his family and friends knew that, but he was having fun. He wasn’t depressed about the Joker!” Kate said at the premiere of “I Am Heath Ledger” at the Tribeca Film Festival. This documentary film follows the life and struggles of Heath Ledger and provides an insight to the actor beyond his famous character.

Also read | I am Heath Ledger: A look at the actor like we have never seen before

Producer of the documentary, Matt Amato added, “I hope it’s an antidote to a lot of the gossip that exists in the world. There are some really terrible things about Heath out there.” Ledger was 28 when he was found dead in his New York apartment on January 22, 2008, barely months before the release of the Christopher Nolan film.

The actor was awarded the 2009 Oscar for best supporting actor for the film posthumously. An exhibition about Ledger’s life is also to be conducted in October 2017 by the Western Australian Museum.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 2:46 pm