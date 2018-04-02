Joker origin movie plot details revealed, will be prequel to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight

Plot details of the much-awaited Joker origin movie have been revealed. Plot details of the much-awaited Joker origin movie have been revealed.

The Joker Origin film, to be directed by Todd Phillips, will serve as a prequel to Christopher Nolan’s 2008 movie The Dark Knight, it has been confirmed. The newly-released synopsis for the DC film from Warner Bros revealed how The Joker, once a “well-meaning man”, came to become one of the most notorious criminals of all time, ContactMusic reported.

Martin Scorsese will produce the film with Phillips. The official synopsis reads, “Twenty years before Batman saved the city in The Dark Knight Trilogy, Gotham was a dangerous place. In the crime-ridden Narrows, one man tries to escape his unfortunate lot through a passion for theatrics and stand-up comedy. However, one bad day is all it takes in this city, and soon the well-meaning man has become the most dangerous criminal of all: the Joker.

“Directed by Academy Award Nominee Todd Phillips (War Dogs) and produced by Academy Award Winner Martin Scorsese (Goodfellas), this prequel to Academy Award Nominee Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight will explore how the Clown Prince of Crime came to be,” the synopsis read.

Also Read | Who really is the Joker and why we don’t need his origin movie

Phillips will co-write the script with 8 Mile scribe Scott Silver. No actor has been confirmed to play The Joker in 1980s Gotham, but reports suggest Joaquin Phoenix may land the iconic role. The Joker has memorably been part of two Batman movies (Batman: The Dark Knight and the 1989 Batman film) with Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger portraying Batman’s arch nemesis, most recently played by Jared Leto in the first Suicide Squad film. He will reprise his role in the Suicide Squad sequel and the Harley Quinn spin-off. While Ledger’s Joker went on to receive praises from all quarters, Leto did not find much traction with critics and audiences.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App