French singer Johnny Hallyday dies at 74 

Johnny Hallyday passes away. Johnny Hallyday passes away.

Johnny Hallyday, the French rocker icon who packed sports stadiums and was the country’s top rock star for decades, has died at 74.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office announced his death in a statement early Wednesday, saying “he brought a part of America into our national pantheon.”

Macron’s office said the president spoke with Hallyday’s family after the news. Hallyday had long suffered from lung cancer and had repeated health scares recently.

Hallyday’s glitzy stage aura was clearly fashioned around stars like Elvis Presley and his musical inspiration came from the likes of Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly. Yet his stardom largely ended at the French-speaking world.

Macron said, “we all have something of Johnny Hallyday in us.” Celine Dion was among stars sharing condolences at the news. She wrote, “I’m very sad to hear the news that Johnny Hallyday passed away. He was a giant in show business…a true icon! My thoughts go out to his family, his loved ones, and to the millions of fans who adored him for many decades.He will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.- Céline..”

I’m very sad to hear the news that Johnny Hallyday passed away. He was a giant in show business…a true icon! My thoughts go out to his family, his loved ones, and to the millions of fans who adored him for many decades.He will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.- Céline xx… — Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 6, 2017

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App