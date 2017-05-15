Johnny Depp to do dark comedy King of the Jungle

After the news of the upcoming movie ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to find them 2,’ Johnny Depp will star in ‘King of the Jungle’ After the news of the upcoming movie ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to find them 2,’ Johnny Depp will star in ‘King of the Jungle’

Hollywood star Hollywood star Johnny Depp will play a cyber mogul in dark comedy King of the Jungle. The 53-year old actor is on board to portray McAfee antivirus creator John McAfee in the based-on-true-story movie. The film will be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa from a script written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski reported Ace Showbiz.

An adaptation of a Wired article titled John McAfee’s Last Stand by Joshua Davis, King of the Jungle will see a Wired magazine investigator who “accepts what he thinks is a run-of-the-mill assignment to interview McAfee, but once he arrives in Belize, he finds himself pulled into McAfee’s escalating paranoia, slippery reality and murder.”

The movie will be produced by Condé Nast’s Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler; Zaftig’s Charlie Gogolak, Ficarra and Requa; and Epic’s Joshua Davis. MadRiver’s Marc Butan and Epic’s Joshuah Bearman will executive produce.

Depp will next be seen in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales, reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. He will also star in Agatha Christie’s Murder on the

Orient Express and crime drama LAbyrinth. Depp’s other upcoming movies include The Libertine and The Invisible Man, in which he will portray the titular character.

He will reprise his role as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2.

