Johnny Depp surprises fans in Pirates of the Caribbean avatar

Johnny Depp treated fans with a big surprise as the actor appeared as captain Jack Sparrow on a Disney ride. Depp decided to make a guest appearance on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride for a special gig at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, reported E! Online.

The 53-year-old’s appearance came as the ride celebrated its 50th anniversary.

“Everyone was surprised, shocked and excited to see him. He acted exactly like his character in the movies,” a source said.

Johnny Depp is also gearing up for the release of the fifth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean series next month.

In two long Instagram posts, the unofficial Disney Land Instagram account shared,” It’s not everyday that you come to Disneyland and see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the pirates attraction surprising fans and having their reactions recorded lol. Due to the popularity of this video and comments, we can’t respond but We give our consent to repost with credit to those of you asking. To everyone else asking, this wasn’t a known event. It was a surprise and yes Johnny Depp really did dress up as Captain Jack Sparrow and was talking to guests. They were filming boats interacting with him and we are thinking it’s new promo for the new Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Men Tell No Tales film which is coming out May 26, 2017. This video was filmed Wednesday 4/26/17.”

Johnny Depp will also be essaying the role in Gellert Grindlewald in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

