Johnny Depp: Lucky to be chosen for Fantastic Beasts

Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka, the Mad Hatter and now Gellert Grindelwald. The ever experimental Johnny Depp, who will reprise his role as the dark wizard in the sequel of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, says he feels lucky to have been chosen to join the franchise.

Potter fans were in for a magical treat when Depp made an appearance as Gellert Grindelwald at the end of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The first installment of the Harry Potter spin-off franchise had ended with the big revelation that Percival Graves (played by Colin Farrell) has transformed into Gellert Grindelwald(played by Depp), the evil wizard who has been hunting for an Obscurus, a dangerous magical parasite.

The 53-year-old actor says he always believes in experimenting with his movies and “Fantastic Beast is another step towards achieving it. I made an appearance in the film. I want to experiment with new films. The idea is that. It is an amazing story. She (J K Rowling, author) is an amazing woman, So, I feel lucky to be chosen to be a part of ‘Fantastic Beasts’,” Depp told reporters at the red carpet of the world premiere of Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge here yesterday.

The fifth part of the Pirates franchise, which has Depp playing the swashbuckling pirate Captain Jack Sparrow, will release on May 26. Gellert Grindelwald, a feared, dark wizard, and had appeared briefly in the Harry Potter franchise as Albus Dumbledore’s arch nemesis. Jude Law has been announced to take on the role of young Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts sequels, which will tell the story of his life as a professor at Hogwarts and his friendship and eventual enmity with Grindelwald.

The yet-to-be titled movie will also mark the return of Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander and Katherine Waterston. The David Yates-directed film is set for release later next year.

