Johnny Depp jokes about assassinating US President Donald Trump

Hollywood star, primarily known for Pirates of the Caribbean series, Johnny Depp was uninhibited about sharing his feelings about US President Donald Trump when he took the stage at the Glastonbury Festival. Depp was at the fest to introduce a screening of his film The Libertine, reports eonline.com. “Can we bring Trump here? I think he needs help,” he said.

“It is just a question. I’m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you’re all part of it. But when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” His comments to the nearly 2,000 fans seemed like a reference to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in 1865, when he was killed by actor John Wilkes Booth. He also said he knew these remarks would prove to be controversial. “By the way, this is going to be in the press and it’ll be horrible,” he said.

Explaining his remark, Depp then said: “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while and maybe it is time. Thank you so much for having me here.” Recently stand-up comedian Kathy Griffin had also found herself embroiled in controversy after she shared a fake severed head made to look like Donald Trump’s. Following the backlash, she had apologised on Twitter after initially defending it. But that had not stopped CNN from parting ways with her. The official statement read: “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program”

