Johnny Depp has compulsive spending disorder, hired sound engineer to feed him lines: Ex-managers claim

It seems like the legal battle between Johnny Depp and his former business managers, The Management Group, is not going to end anytime soon. After Johnny, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal blamed his ex-managers for his financial woes, the managers have filed a complaint saying that the actor was living ‘a lifestyle that was extravagant and extreme’, which he wanted to be funded by the managers.

As reported by BBC news, the complaint was filed on Monday in which attorney Michael Kump, on behalf of Johnny’s ex-managers The Management Group’s Joel and Robert Mandel, wrote, “Depp listened to no one, including TMG and his other advisors, and he demanded they fund a lifestyle that was extravagant and extreme. Ultimately, Depp and/or his sister and personal manager, Elisa Christie Dembrowski, knowingly approved all of Depp’s expenditures.”

In the complaint, the company also claim that he had especially hired a professional who can read out lines to him during the scenes so that he does not have to memorise them. “Depp insisted that this sound engineer is kept on yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorise his lines,” mentions the papers by attorney Michael Kump. In fact, The Management Group accuses Johnny of Compulsive spending disorder. BBC news wrote that the managing company claims that has spent more than $75m (£58m) to acquire and improve on 14 residences, including a chain of islands in the Bahamas, multiple houses in Hollywood and a 45-acre chateau in the south of France.

They also say he bought 45 luxury vehicles, 70 collectible guitars and enough Hollywood memorabilia to fill 12 storage facilities. BBC News also reports that the lawyers bailed him out of legal crises and made a series of “hush-money settlements,” details of which will be revealed if there is a trial.

