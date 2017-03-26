Johnny Depp’s former wife Amber Heard opens up about coming out as bisexual

Johnny Depp’s former wife Amber Heard has opened up about her bisexuality, Johnny Depp’s former wife Amber Heard has opened up about her bisexuality,

Actress Amber Heard says coming out publicly about her sexuality during the initial years of her career was not easy.

“Well, I always say in response — when I hear someone comment about me coming out, I think it’s funny because I was never in. In part because I was very stubborn, I guess, and also in part because I just didn’t feel it was wrong,” Amber Heard says.

The 30-year-old star says many people told her that her career would end if she revealed that she identifies as bisexual, reported People magazine.

“It did impact my career, it was difficult. It was not easy. I was the only one working in this way, so it was definitely difficult because no one had done it. I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt.”

Amber Heard who split with Johnny Depp last year, says she did not think her sexuality was a big deal, but learned otherwise when she took her then-girlfriend Tasya van Ree to an event in December 2010.

“I was always out. I was an activist. I went to protests. I refused to not bring my partner at the time, but no one ever asked me about it.

“And an outlet specifically asked me who I was there with that night and who that person was to me and I just answered honestly, the way I always answered had there not been a tape recorder on me.”

Amber Heard had featured in several films like The Rum Diaries and The Danish Girl.

