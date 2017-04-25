Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard makes her relationship with Elon Musk official. Check out their picture

Amber Heard was on a dinner date with Elon Musk. Amber Heard was on a dinner date with Elon Musk.

After the acrimonious split with Hollywood star Johnny Depp in January, Amber Heard is making news for her close association with 45-year-old Tesla billionaire, Elon Musk. The two have been often spotted together and are rumoured to be in a relationship. Now, the actor has turned all the rumours into truth with a picture that she had posted on her Instagram account recently.

The actor made her relationship with Elon official with a picture in which you can spot her lip mark on the cheek of Elon. In fact, the actor has captioned the picture as ‘cheeky’ too. Even Elon shared the picture on his official Instagram account and described his dinner date.

Telegraph.co.uk reports that the couple was seen holding hands during a trip to the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia where Amber is shooting for her upcoming film Aquaman. By the way, it also claims that the actor is gelling well with Elon’s children, who were also captured by some shutterbugs at the spot.

Elon and Amber have not officially spoken about their relationship but this picture is a proof of their growing fondness for each other. Recently, the actor’s father, David, told Grazia magazine, “Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married.”

While Amber got divorced from Johnny Depp in January after filing a case of physical violence against him in May last year, Elon has been married twice before. He has five children from his first marriage with Justine Wilson, and divorced British actor Talulah Riley for the second time last year.

