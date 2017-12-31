John Williams will return to compose the theme of Solo A Star Wars Story

John Williams has been long associated with the Star Wars franchise. John Williams has been long associated with the Star Wars franchise.

John Williams, the legendary composer, has in some way contributed to every Star Wars film, even the spinoffs. For the main series, Williams has composed the entire music including the original trilogy, prequel trilogy, and sequel trilogy. And, now he has been roped in to compose the main theme of Solo A Star Wars Story whilst John Powell will write the rest of the score.

As he said in an interview to Variety, “The present plan is that I’m writing a theme for Han Solo, and John Powell is going to write the score, which he’ll do brilliantly.”

“His assignment is something I’m very happy about. What I will do is offer this to John, and to [director] Ron Howard, and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy. … John [Powell] will complete the score. He will write all the rest of the themes and all of the other material, which I’m going to be very anxious to hear,” John Williams added.

John Williams is one of the greatest film composers in cinema. He has been nominated 50 times for Academy Awards, winning 5 trophies. He holds the title for most nominated for a living person, and second after Walt Disney overall. In Grammys, he has been nominated a staggering 67 times, winning 23. Apart from that, he has 6 Emmys and 7 British Academy Film Awards.

In 2005, American Film Institute rated Williams’ score for the original Star Wars film as the greatest of all time. The main theme that plays during the opening of every Star Wars film (when the opening crawl plays) is probably one of the most recognisable tunes in cinema. He has also composed other iconic tunes like Jurassic Park theme and Hedwig’s theme from Harry Potter.

