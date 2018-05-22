Halle Berry joins Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3

Halle Berry will be playing the lead character of Sofia in John Wick 3. Halle Berry will be playing the lead character of Sofia in John Wick 3.

Hollywood star Halle Berry is set to star in John Wick: Chapter 3, featuring Keanu Reeves in the lead role. Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas have also joined the cast of the movie, reported Variety. Berry will play the female lead of the movie, which will be produced under the banner of Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment. Berry would be playing the character of Sofia in the film. Huston will play a figure known as The Director, while Dillon is The Adjudicator of the High Table. Dacascos is an assassin named Zero, and Mantzoukas as the Tick Tock Man.

The story picks up after the events of Chapter 2, which sees Wick, a former assassin who tried and failed to live the quiet life, with a USD 14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, Wick is excommunication, but the world’s most ruthless hitmen and women await his every turn.

“We’re thrilled to bring audiences the third installment of our hit ‘John Wick’ franchise with an exciting cast and world-class creative team,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake.

The film is the third installment of the superhit franchise which collected $260 million worldwide. Both the films were directed by Chad Stahelski from scripts written by Derek Kolstad, with Reeves portraying a retired hitman seeking vengeance for the killing of his puppy — a gift from his late wife.

The films are known for elaborated stunts and an impressive body count as Reeves fended off numerous gunmen out to do him in. The second film featured a Matrix reunion, with Fishburne starring in it. Reeves and Fishburne toplined all three Matrix films as Neo and Morpheus, respectively.

The film will release on May 17, 2019.

