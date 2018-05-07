John Travolta to receive Cinema Icon Award at Cannes Film Festival 2018

John Travolta to be honoured at Cannes Film Festival. John Travolta to be honoured at Cannes Film Festival.

For John Travolta, “icon” will be the word at the Cannes Film Festival. Trade publication Variety said Friday that Travolta will receive its inaugural Cinema Icon Award at this month’s festival in France. Steven Gaydos, Variety vice president and executive editor, said in a statement that Travolta’s long career, popularity and honors “splendidly qualify” him for the recognition.

Travolta received an Oscar nomination for his star-making turn in 1977’s Saturday Night Fever and another for 1994’s Pulp Fiction. Grease, released in 1978 and starring Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, is among the biggest movie musical hits ever. Travolta will receive the Cinema Icon Award on May 15, following the premiere at Cannes of his new film, Gotti. Pitbull, who composed the film’s score, will perform at the award event.

This year film festival’s jury is headed by Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement. Her jury of nine includes Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Burundian singer Khadja Nin. Among the films vying for the Palme are Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “The Wild Pear Tree and David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake, with Andrew Garfield.

Many other films at Cannes, which runs through May 19, will put a spotlight on injustices from around the world. One of the hottest properties on the Cannes market is a female-led spy film “355,” to star Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Lupita Nyong’o.

