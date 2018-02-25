Writer John Rogers describes Halle Berry-starrer Catwoman as ‘sh**’

John Rogers is one of the writers of the 2004 flick Catwoman. John Rogers is one of the writers of the 2004 flick Catwoman.

John Rogers one of the credited writers for the 2004 infamous superwoman flick Catwoman has described the movie as a badly made one. Taking to Twitter, he described the Halle Berry starrer as ‘sh**’ and admitted to feeling ashamed to be part of this project.

He said, ” It was a sh** movie dumped by the studio at the end of a style cycle”. A commentator D.C McAllister commented on the success of Marvel’s Black Panther by tweeting about the comment made by the former First Lady of US, Michelle Obama as the latter compared the movie with Catwoman.

She said, “Michelle Obama says it’s about time black kids have a superhero that reflects who they are. Why didn’t we hear this when Halle Berry as Catwoman was released years ago?”

The Transformers writer in reply to the tweet went on to term the Catwoman movie as a ‘bad take’. He added, ” The movie had a zero cultural relevance, either in front of or behind the camera”. He further admitted to have never seen the movie in one go.

He said, “Also full disclosure: I’ve never watched the movie all the way through in one sitting. I skipped premiere night to shoot audition footage for Global Frequency. And they’d fired me anyway for, you know, snark”.

Catwoman was released in 2004 and was panned universally. The Pitoff-directorial was nominated for seven categories in the Golden Raspberry Awards which are a satirical version of the prestigious Golden Globe Awards acknowledging the worst movies in the Hollywood.

Catwoman won the awards for Worst Picture,Worst Actress, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay as the 100 million dollars budgeted film managed to gross just 82 million dollars.

