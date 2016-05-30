John Noble wants to do Doctor Who

John Noble says he is really keen on being in Doctor Who. John Noble says he is really keen on being in Doctor Who.

“Fringe” star John Noble says he is really keen on being in “Doctor Who”.

During a MCM London Comic Con panel, Noble was asked by fans which TV role from all of time and space he’d most like to play, reported Digital Spy.

“If I could go back in time and become any character – maybe Doctor Who. He’s so extraordinarily legendary and very, very cool. That would be fun to do,” Noble said.

Chris will be taking over “Doctor Who” from Steven Moffat for its 11th series in 2018.

