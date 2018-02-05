A Quiet Place teaser: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski fight silence-loving beasts, watch video

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in A Quiet Place Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in A Quiet Place

Television sets blare in the background about safety and attacks, while Emily Blunt’s character looks on in fear. Real-life couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s upcoming horror flick, A Quiet Place, is all set to thrill you with its new thirty-second-long teaser, which premiered during the Super Bowl.

A Quiet Place is being helmed by John Krasinski, who will be seen sharing screen space with wife Emily Blunt for the first time in a feature film. John’s character is intense and carries a gun, we see as the teaser proceeds. And Emily seems weirded out by it all, much like us.

The screen screams in blood red, ‘If they hear you, they hunt you’. That line alone is enough to send the chills down anyone’s spine. But what are these creatures who are prone to attacking beings who make any sound? The teaser doesn’t reveal. Run, hide, shoot; the video seems to suggest, and one look at the children’s faces in the teaser and you know the threat is ‘real’.

The premise of the plot is interesting — a family is forced to live in silence lest they upset an unnamed beast. This one promises to be a treat for the horror fans. The movie has been co-produced by Michael Bay.

The script is based on a story penned by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, with a screenplay that has been written by the aforementioned writers and Krasinski himself. A Quiet Place will hit the big screen on April 6.

