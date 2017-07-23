Home Alone actor John Heard dies at 72

Actor John Heard arrives at Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Producers Peer Group celebration of the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Source: AP) Actor John Heard arrives at Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Producers Peer Group celebration of the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Source: AP)

Actor John Heard, of Home Alone fame, passed away on Saturday night at the age of 72, according to reports. He was best known for playing the role of the father of lead character, Kevin McCallister, in the comedy film series “Home Alone”.

Home Alone was arguably Heard’s most memorable work in which he play Peter McCallister along side Macaulay Carson Culkin, who plays the lead in the comedy film series.

Other notable works of Heard include: Cat People, After Hours and Sharknado. He had also received an Emmy award for a guest role in the HBO series, The Sopranos, where he played Vin Makazian, a corrupt New Jersey detective.

Born in 1945, in Washington DC, heard first took to acting in the 1970, starting in few theater plays. Heard’s mother Helen Sperling, also acted in community theatre, and John Heard, who worked for the US government.

Heard broke into mainstream Hollywood with memorable roles in the 1980s included ”Cutter’s Way,” and later playing Nastassja Kinski’s lover in the 1983 remake of ”Cat People”. Heard also work with acclaimed directors like Martin Scorsese in the movie ”After Hours,” where he played the bartender Tom Schorr.

Vanity Fair magazine reported that the actor was found dead in a hotel, where he was recovering after undergoing back surgery.

Actor Jeff bridges payed his tribute to the Home Alone actor, saying that he was ”a wonderful actor” and that he had witnessed his dedication first had.

John Heard- what a wonderful actor. We were in the movie Cutter’s Way together & I got to experience his artistry and dedication first hand. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) July 22, 2017

Actor Marlon Wayons, who starred with heard in ”WhiteChick” wrote on Instagram “I had the pleasure of working with John Heard in #whitechicks he was a great guy. Shared a lot of laughs. Sad to see such a good spirit and actor taken. Thank you for all your contributions to our beloved industry. May you live forever through your vast body of work”

Actor Jhon Wood, tweeted saying he was ”devastated to hear of the passing of lifelong friend John Heard.”

Devastated to hear of the passing of lifelong friend #JohnHeard. A complex and brilliant man and a true artist. I will miss him dearly. #RIP — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 22, 2017

Heard is now survived by his his son Jack, with the actor Melissa Leo, and daughter, Annika, from a later marriage.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App