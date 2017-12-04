John Cena to portray Dr Manhattan in Watchmen TV series?

WWE Superstar John Cena will portray the role of Dr Manhattan in Watchmen. WWE Superstar John Cena will portray the role of Dr Manhattan in Watchmen.

All superhero buffs know that Damon Lindelof is adapting critically-acclaimed graphic novel Watchmen for the small screen at HBO. But the information regarding exactly who will be starring and when the show will eventually debut is still kept under wraps.

But, it looks like we might have found who’ll be portraying one of the key members of the team. WWE Superstar John Cena is a household name across the world, and now it seems he’s got his eyes on an exciting new prospect.

Taking to his Instagram account, Cena posted not one, but two different graphics relating to Watchmen.

In the first image, he shared the iconic Watchmen logo, with a blood stain on it, while in the second picture he posted the snap of fan-favourite character D Manhattan.

This has led many to believe that he could be joining Lindelof’s series in the leading role. News of Lindelof’s adaptation of Watchmen for HBO first broke in June. Dr. Manhattan is the only character in the series that possess superpowers. He was originally a nuclear physicist but transformed into a super being after he was disintegrated in Intrinsic Field Subtractor and came back to life by reconstructing himself.

Among his other works, Lindelof is responsible for Lost and The Leftovers, both of which he co-created.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App