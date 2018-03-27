Darkest Hour director Joe Wright to helm The Woman in the Window

Darkest Hour director Joe Wright will be directing the adaptation of the bestseller The Woman in the Window Darkest Hour director Joe Wright will be directing the adaptation of the bestseller The Woman in the Window

Darkest Hour director Joe Wright will be helming The Woman in the Window, based on A.J. Finn’s popular book of the same name, the Variety reported.

Wright, who is known for directing Pride and Prejudice, Atonement and Anna Karenina, has also directed an episode of the cult British sci-fi thriller Black Mirror. The movie’s script will be penned by the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Tracy Letts. The movie will be produced by Scott Rudin, who has also produced No Country For Old Men and The Social Network. The film will be co-produced by Eli Bush of Lady Bird fame.

The Woman in the Window is about the introverted Dr Anna Fox, who mostly keeps to herself, but also likes keeping a tab on what goes around in her neighbourhood. Things go haywire when she discovers that all is not okay with the seemingly perfect family, The Russells. The thriller has reportedly been selling like hot cakes since January.

Wright has been the talk of the town since his latest Darkest Hour, based on the life and times of the British leader Winston Churchill, was lauded by both critics and the general audience. Gary Oldman, who plays Churchill in the movie, picked up his first Oscar this year for his performance in the film.

“For me, Darkest Hour was a return to what I first fell in love with – drama. It was kind of a back to basics exercise. On the page, it’s lots of old white men in rooms talking to each other, so the challenge for me was to see if I could create an inherently cinematic piece that starts off quite light and funny and then becomes something like a political thriller”, Wright had said in an interview with The Independent.

“I’d been watching a lot of Hitchcock before I made the film – the earlier Hollywood ones like Notorious, Strangers on a Train – and wanted to try to think of the film as a Hitchcockian thriller,” the filmmaker had revealed in the same interview.

