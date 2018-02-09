Joaquin Phoenix to play The Joker?

Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to play The Joker in a DC origin movie Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to play The Joker in a DC origin movie

If reports are to be believed, then we will get to see a brand new joker on screen. Yes, you read that right. Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix is apparently in talks with the makers to be a part of a DC origin movie.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-nominated actor is one of the top candidates for the complex role. More recently, Oscar winner Jared Leto had played the role in Suicide Squad. But Leto’s performance had failed to impress fans.

Phoenix will most likely star in the Tod Philips yet-to-be-named superhero movie. Leto, on the other hand, will continue his role as Joker in the sequel to Suicide Squad. Leto will not be a part of Tod Philips movie, according to reports.

Previously, it was being speculated that Leonardo DiCaprio might be seen as the supervillain. Some reports had suggested that Leto was disturbed by the fact that he is not being cast in the movie.

Australian actor Heath Ledger had won everyone’s heart (and an Oscar) with his brilliant performance as superhero Batman’s arch nemesis earlier. To Phoenix’s credit, the actor had previously done wonders as the Commodus in 2000’s Gladiator. So, to see Phoenix in another dark role should be interesting. Looking back at how Leto’s Joker had not exactly made everyone go gaga as Ledger’s had, it would be a challenge for Phoenix to bring something compelling and intriguing to the table as the popular character.

