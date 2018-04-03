Joaquin Phoenix opens up on playing Joker in DC movie

Would you like it if Joaquin Phoenix plays the Joker? Would you like it if Joaquin Phoenix plays the Joker?

Joaquin Phoenix has long been rumoured to appear in a DC movie as the Joker. The movie is said to be a Joker origin movie that will explain the backstory of the Clown Prince of Crime. Whether you think this is a good idea or not, the movie is almost happening, but Phoenix has not confirmed yet. When he was asked the first time whether he thinks it is true, he expressed ignorance. Now, he is more open about it, even though he still refuses to confirm it.

“I don’t know… it could be an interesting character, I don’t know,” Phoenix told Fandango. It is notable that he did not deny that he is going to play the Joker, but stopped short of confirming.

There have been many great actors who have donned the role of one of the most famous villains in pop culture. But Heath Ledger’s version in The Dark Knight is considered as the definitive version. Ledger received a posthumous Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role. It would be interesting if Phoenix can craft a unique take on the Joker, and still manage to connect with the audience.

What about playing any comic-book role? When asked, Phoenix says what he cares about is the character and the filmmaker, “I see it as any other movie,” he said. “I wouldn’t say… ‘I won’t do Westerns.’ It depends on what it is. I don’t really care about the genre. I care about the character and the filmmaker. If you have the ability to transcend the genre, then that’s what you want to do. So I wouldn’t say, hands down, no – I wouldn’t do that kind of movie. There are things where I’ve flirted with the possibility where there was the potential for this to be… something that’s actually interesting to me. But then for whatever reason they never got to that place where everyone else feels the same way. And that’s key. Everyone has to want to explore the same thing or else it just doesn’t f**king work. I’m not opposed to it. I don’t make decisions on budget or things like that – it’s really the filmmaker and the character.”

