Pirates Of The Caribbean director wanted the fifth movie in the franchise to be best

Director Joachim Rønning says he aimed at making Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales as the best movie ever in the series. Rønning has co-directed the Disney film with Espen Sandber and Jerry Bruckheimer is the producer of the disney classic.

“We wanted to make the best ‘Pirates’ movie ever. We wanted to create fun, spectacular action, an epic movie with a very strong emotional core, and great characters. We’ve been working hard now for years to get in the spirit of the first film, and at the same time make ‘Salazar’s Revenge’ feel fresh and new. Now it’s up to the audience to see if we accomplished that.” Rønning said in a statement. The title of the fifth instalment of the Pirates Of The Carribean franchise will be known as Pirates Of The Carribean: Salazar’s Revenge in India, Asia, Russia and Europe. And Pirates Of The Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in the US. It is slated to release in India on May 26.

Bruckheimer also feels privileged to be part of the globally popular film franchise. The first part of the series came out in 2003. Bruckheimer said: “It’s been such a privilege, and we owe it not only to the great artists and craftsmen on both sides of the camera who have worked on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ films, but to audiences around the world with whom these movies have struck such a chord.

“All we’ve ever really wanted to do is to entertain them, bring them into a different world for a few hours, and little did we know that we would have brought them into that world for nearly fifteen years.” The film stars Johnny Depp, Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites, Kevin R. McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, David Wenham, Stephen Graham, Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush.

