Did JK Rowling reveal a ‘big spoiler’ about Fantastic Beasts sequel?

JK Rowling wittily avoided giving away a spoiler for her upcoming film Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them JK Rowling wittily avoided giving away a spoiler for her upcoming film Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Like many other celebrities, JK Rowling too loves to go on Twitter to chat with her fans. The British author, who once enchanted the world with her Harry Potter books, is back in the entertainment industry with Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, this time as a screenwriter. The author who is presently working on the sequel of Fantastic Beasts, took to Twitter and wrote, “Today I’ve rewritten until my brain feels like a used teabag & I daren’t reread in case I can’t sleep for hating it. #JobSatisfaction.”

Naturally, Potterheads from all over the world were excited to know what’s coming next.

“How is going fantastic beasts 2???,” asked a fan to which Rowling replied, “I’ll know tomorrow morning, when I read the rewritten bits I did today.” Another fan asked her, “Could you please please please tell me which animal is newt’s patronus? Or is that a spoiler of the next movies?,” and to this the author said, “Big spoiler.”

For the uninitiated, a patronus is a form of advanced magic, which even the most qualified wizards can struggle with. It’s a magical creature that fights dark creatures like Dementors. Harry Potter had been one of the youngest wizards to cast a corporeal Patronus, having been taught by Professor Lupin at the tender age of thirteen.

Recently Jude Law was confirmed for the role of young Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming series. He maybe seen as a friend turned foe of Gellert Grindlewald, who’s role will be essayed by Johnny Depp. This year, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them had won the Oscar Award for Best Costume Design. The film was also nominated for Production Design.

Also read: Not Baahubali, Bhallaladeva is most interesting character in the SS Rajamouli film

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them stars Oscar award winning actor Eddie Redmayne in the lead role, along with Collin Farrel, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterson, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler. The film is set at a time before Harry Potter was born.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd