JK Rowling already working on Fantastic Beasts 3

JK Rowling, the author of fantasy series Harry Potter, has already started work on the third film of Fantastic Beasts series. In an answer to a Q&A she hosted on her website for her fans, Rowling said, “I’ve just finished the fourth Galbraith novel, ‘Lethal White,’ and I’m now writing the screenplay for Fantastic Beasts 3.” Richard Galbraith is Rowling’s pseudonym under which she has written her non-Harry Potter novels like Cormoran Strike series of suspense novels.

The second film in the Fantastic Beasts series, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will release on November 16 this year. The film stars Jude Law as the young Dumbledore. Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Carmen Ejogo, and Johnny Depp reprise their roles from the first film. The film will see Redmayne’s Newt Scamander and Jude Law’s Dumbledore uniting forces to face the threat of Dark Wizard, Gellert Grindelwald. The film is directed by David Yates who has helmed previous five films set in the Harry Potter universe, including the last four films in Harry Potter franchise.

According to Variety, JK Rowling also explained to her fans about her role as a producer on films. “Warner Bros. and David Yates, the director, have always let me have my say, though not necessarily the final word. That’s true of all the producers, of whom I’m only one, our input is taken seriously but it is very much a collaborative effort. The director is ultimately responsible for everything that’s seen on the screen.”

The first film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was a success for the studio and also received positive reviews. It holds 74% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them draws on Harry Potter’s rich mythology to deliver a spinoff that dazzles with franchise-building magic all its own.”

