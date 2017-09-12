JJ Abrams steps in as Star Wars: Episode IX director

Star Wars Episode IX’s director announced! Star Wars Episode IX’s director announced!

Director JJ Abrams is all set to replace Colin Trevorrow as the helmer of the ninth chapter of the Star Wars film franchise. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the news that the Star Wars: The Force Awakens director will return to head Star Wars: Episode IX, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was also announced by the official handle of the series by a tweet which read, “J.J. Abrams to write and direct Star Wars Episode IX. http://strw.rs/601980sf5.”

“With The Force Awakens, JJ delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” Kennedy in a statement. Abrams will also pen the script of the film, along with Chris Terrio. Earlier, rumours were rife that Rian Johnson will direct Star Wars: Episode IX, after Colin Trevorrow left the project. Johnson denied the reports saying, “It was never in the plan for me to direct Episode IX, so I don’t know what’s going to happen with it. For me, I was entirely focused on (directing) Episode VIII and having this experience.” Abrams had earlier also helped revive the franchise with the 2015 film Force Awakens which had raked in a huge sum for the makers.

In their September 5 statement, Lucasfilm and Disney said, “Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process, but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

