Jimmy Kimmel to host 2018 Oscars, he has something special planned for the 90th anniversary show

Jimmy Kimmel says hosting Oscars in 2017 was a highlight of his career. Jimmy Kimmel says hosting Oscars in 2017 was a highlight of his career.

After making a successful debut as the host of the Oscars this year, popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Academy Awards in 2018. He will host the 90th edition of the awards on March 4, returning with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, reports usatoday.com.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted the news on Tuesday. The post read: “No one can throw a party 90 years in the making like Jimmy Kimmel and producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd! Welcome back! Oscars 90.” Kimmel scored as host of 89th Oscars this year. But his hosting was overshadowed by the last-minute envelope gaffe that resulted in La La Land, and not the actual winner Moonlight, being announced as the winner of Best Picture trophy.

Also read | Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Jimmy Kimmel is very, very sure it is true, watch video

The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, which is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD, also joked about the miscue on Twitter. He posted: “Thanks to The Academy for asking me to host The Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope).”

Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope) — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2017

In a statement released by the academy, Kimmel joked: “Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career. If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!” De Luca and Todd said jointly in the statement that they were eager to return. “It’s not often you get two chances to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience and even more rare to be handed the keys to a party 90 years in the making,” their statement said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now