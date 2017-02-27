Jimmy Kimmel opens Oscars 2017 by burying hatchet with Matt Damon

“He’s talentless himself, but unfortunately, he’s got an incredible group of writers who work for him. So, I’m afraid, I think I’m in for it tonight.” “He’s talentless himself, but unfortunately, he’s got an incredible group of writers who work for him. So, I’m afraid, I think I’m in for it tonight.”

It all started with a monologue for first time Oscar-host Jimmy Kimmel, after Justin Timberlake kicked off the night, with a performance of his nominated song ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling.’ “Oh good, I got a sitting ovation,” Kimmel said as everyone took their seats right as he graced the stage. “This is my first time, and the way you guys go through hosts, it’s probably my last time.”

In an attempt to bury the hatchet with Matt Damon, Kimmel shared a message for him. “Tonight, in the spirit of bringing people together I would like to bury the hatchet with someone I’ve had disagreements with. When I first met Matt, I was the fat one. He’s a selfish person, and those who have worked with him, you know that. But he did something very unselfish: He produced Manchester by the Sea and could have played the lead actor himself but he gave it to his childhood friend and made a Chinese ponytail movie instead. And that movie, The Great Wall, went on to lose $80 million,” said the host.

On this note, Damon has produced the Oscar-nominated film ‘Manchester by the Sea.’ The feud between Damon and Kimmel has been a running gag for years- most recently the former tried to crash the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ set after the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

Damon even took to the Oscars red carpet to share his thoughts about his nemesis for years- he is ‘talentless.’ According to an interview with ABC News at the red carpet, the actor said, “He’s talentless himself, but unfortunately, he’s got an incredible group of writers who work for him. So, I’m afraid, I think I’m in for it tonight. It’s going to be rough.” Wasting no time, Kimmel then responded with a tweet, “Dead man, walking the red carpet,” as he watched Damon’s interview from backstage.