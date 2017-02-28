Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel on how La La Land went from Academy Awards’ biggest winner to biggest loser

Jimmy Kimmel speaks up on the Oscars 2017 goof-up. Jimmy Kimmel speaks up on the Oscars 2017 goof-up.

In a matter of moments, Oscars 2017 went from being the award show the world looks up to its standing joke. Even US President Donald Trump, the subject of a million memes, has an insight into what went wrong during the final moments of the 89th Academy Awards. He believes it is Oscars’obsession with him. While we think that is going too far, there is a big question mark on what exactly happened and turned La La Land — winner of six Oscars including Best Actress and Best Director — to the night’s biggest loser. Moonlight, meanwhile, earned the Best Film nod with an introductory line that said “it is not a joke”. As far as inviting winners go, we have heard better.

The man who had to handle it all, Academy Award host Jimmy Kimmel, has the last word regarding what was happening onstage during those moments. During his Monday monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” he said, “As I’m sure you’ve at least heard, `La La Land’ was simultaneously somehow the biggest winner and loser last night.”

Oscars 2017: Moonlight emerges winner after onstage goof-up

Presenters announced La La Land as the best picture winner at Sunday’s Academy Awards, though Moonlight was the actual winner. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had been given the best actress envelope to open instead of best picture. The accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards has taken responsibility for the error and apologized to all involved. “It was the weirdest TV finale since ‘Lost,”’ Kimmel cracked.

Jordan Horowitz, far left, producer of “La La Land,” and cast member Emma Stone greet “Moonlight” cast members and filmmakers onstage after “Moonlight” was announced as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars. Jordan Horowitz, far left, producer of “La La Land,” and cast member Emma Stone greet “Moonlight” cast members and filmmakers onstage after “Moonlight” was announced as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars.

He said the plan had been for him to end the Oscar show in the audience, seated next to Matt Damon, when rumblings began that there’d been a mistake. “We’re sitting there and we notice some commotion going on,” Kimmel said. “And Matt says, `I think I heard the stage manager say they got the winner wrong.’ …So you just kind of figure, well, the host will go onstage and clear this up. And then I remember, oh I’m the host.”

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Donald Trump

According to LA Rimes, the academy doesn’t know what went wrong. Stage manager Gary Natoli said, “Warren is holding on to the envelope. He will not release it.” Three La La Land producers gave acceptance speeches before the error was corrected and Moonlight received the award. Kimmel said it was “mass confusion” when he got onstage and no one seemed sure what to do. Then Denzel Washington, sitting in the front row, got Kimmel’s attention and shouted, “Barry!”

Also read | Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone’s reaction after La La Land losing the Oscar is priceless

“Eventually I figured out that Barry Jenkins, the director of Moonlight, is standing behind me and Denzel wanted me to get him to the microphone to make a speech, which makes sense,” Kimmel said. “Thank God Denzel was there to make sense.”

Jordan Horowitz, producer of “La La Land,” shows the envelope revealing “Moonlight” as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars. Jordan Horowitz, producer of “La La Land,” shows the envelope revealing “Moonlight” as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars. When Kimmel returned from off stage, Oscars producer Michael De Luca told the show host, “Thanks for covering, man.” And Kimmel responded, “Yeah, but no one is going to remember that now. I don’t know what happened. We will analyse every bit of it.” Also read | Oscar 2017 shocker: Moonlight vs La La Land, what explains the surprise win? After ending the show, Kimmel spoke to Warren Beatty backstage, who showed him the envelopes. Dunaway, “made quite a getaway,” Kimmel said, leaving immediately after the show. “Have any of you here ever hosted the Oscars before?” Kimmel joked with his Monday night audience. “Well, except for the end – it was a lot of fun.” Meanwhile, NY Times has stringed together what exactly happened in the moments leading up to the mistaken announcement. Brian Cullinan — a partner in accounting firm PwC — handed Warren Beatty an envelope containing the name of the best actress winner, an award that had already been given to Emma Stone of La La Land.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd