Jimmy Kimmel considering retirement from late-night TV

Jimmy Kimmel, who for the last 14 years has spent 70 hours a week toiling away on his ABC late-night talk show, has said he is considering retirement.

For his show, Kimmel, 49, rewrites his own monologues and extensively researches on his guests.

He said when his contract expires in the fall of 2019, he has thought about retiring from the show that turned him into a household name, reported Variety.

“I know I will do the show for another three years. It’s possible that will be it. My wife’s pregnant. At a certain point, I’d like to have a little more free time. I have very little free time as it is,” said Kimmel.

As the executive producer and “control freak” of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Kimmel arrives at his Hollywood studios at 9 a.m., shoots at around 5 p.m., and returns to his computer after dinner.

“I think this job is a grind, and best-cast scenario, a marathon. I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we’re repeating ourselves, I think it’s a good indication that its time.”

He added, “I will miss it when I go. Television is changing quickly. I get a lot of offers to do a lot of different things.”

The 49-year-old said that when he leaves the show, it won’t be for another late night one, variety.com said.

“If there’s something that excites me creatively, it doesn’t necessarily mean something in show business. I like to draw. I like to make sculptures. I’d like to write a book at some point. Doing the show every day doesn’t leave a lot of time for that.”