Jimmy Fallon once missed a chance to date Nicole Kidman

Making her debut on Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Kidman revealed that she was really interested in him during their meeting once. A mutual friend brought Kidman to Fallon’s apartment one day and while Fallon thought it was a work meeting, the actress revealed that it was actually a set up.

“I just remember I liked you,” Kidman told the host causing Fallon’s jaw to drop. “Not now, I’m married now. But Rick (their mutual friend) was like, ‘Jimmy wants to meet you and you can go over to his apartment,’ and I was single….”

“Wait, what? What are you talking about? Could I have dated Nicole Kidman?,” Fallon asked. Kidman, who is now married to musician Keith Urban, said, “Well I get there and you’re there in a baseball cap, and like — nothing. You wouldn’t talk, you didn’t say anything you were like, ‘Hey, mmm, mmm, mmm!'”

“I didn’t say, ‘Mmm mmm mmm,’ I was nervous! I didn’t know this was a thing, I thought it was a movie or something,” Fallon cut in.

“Well it was like a hang. And then you put a video game on or something and I was like, ‘This is so bad.’ And you didn’t talk at all. So after about an hour and I half I thought, ‘He has no interest, this is so embarrassing.’ So I left, and went, ‘OK, no chemistry. Maybe he’s gay!’,” Kidman said recalling their meeting.

Fallon, who is also married now, looked embarrassed and left his seat for sometime.

