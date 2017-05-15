Jim Parsons marries long-time partner Todd Spiewak

Jim Parson along with his long time boyfriend Todd Spiewak. Jim Parson along with his long time boyfriend Todd Spiewak.

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has married his partner of 14 years Todd Spiewak. Parsons’s representative confirmed that the nuptials happened on May 13.

Last year, the pair celebrated 14 years together and Parsons posted a picture on Instagram: “I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest. One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn’t do that back then hahaha! #todd #anniversary ❤️”

Parsons came out as gay in a 2012 and said he was in a 10-year relationship. Parsons revealed the relationship to The New York Times in 2012 when asked the simple question, “Was working on The Normal Heart meaningful to you as a gay man?” He was out and it was the greatest gift he could have asked for.

In 2014, he had even told Ellen DeGeneres, who herself is openly gay that he was happy there wasn’t a lot of “hoopla” around the New York Times profile of the actor that announced his relationship with Spiewak. He also mentioned back then that he was in no rush to tie the knot.

Parsons and his partner Todd Spiewak who is a graphic designer had dated for almost 15 years before getting married at the Rainbow Room in New York City, according to the New York Post.

His Big Bang Theory costars Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik both attended the wedding. And they seemed extremely happy for their friend, and co-star.

