Jim Carrey’s girlfriend Cathriona White was married when she died?

Funnyman Jim Carrey’s on-and-off girlfriend Cathriona White was reportedly married to another man at the time of her death.

30-year-old White, who died of an apparent suicide last week, had a husband, who was listed as her next of kin, a Medical Examiner’s official has said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“She was separated and she was going to start divorce proceeding in December,” a source said.

The news comes after authorities confirmed that four prescription medications were found at the time of White’s death.

White was pronounced dead in her Los Angeles home on September 28, and Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said that none of the prescriptions were in White’s name.

“There were four prescriptions: Ambien, Percocet, Propranolol and Zofran… (they) were not (written) in her name.” he said.

Carrey, 53, who dated White on-and-off for three years after they first met in 2012 on a movie set, has been helping her family since they arrived in Los Angeles to make arrangements to bring her body back to Ireland.

