Jim Carrey: At this point, I don’t have depression

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has said he no longer suffers from depression and feels satisfied with a lot of things. “At this point, I don’t have depression. There is not an experience of depression. I had that for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn’t stay. It doesn’t stay long enough to immerse me and drown me anymore,” Carrey told i-Magazine.

The Mask actor, whose former girlfriend Cathriona White tragically died from a drug overdose on Ambien, Propranolol and Percocet in September 2015, had recently slammed wrongful death lawsuit that blamed him for the death. Jim Carrey had split from White a week before her death. White, who dated the actor off and on for three years, was found dead at a Los Angeles home.

“What’s happening is really good, but there is some really bad in there too. Some people have come at me in the last couple of years with the intent of breaking off a piece of the Holy Grail for themselves, but the Grail isn’t a thing that you can break off. So they’re going to learn that the hard way. It’s not pleasant,” he said.

“I’m perfectly fine with everything that has happened, even the horrible s**t you know, in life and in art. There is a lot of satisfaction about looking back at those things,” he added.

On the work front, he is filming for the upcoming Showtime series Kidding. He has acted as executive producer on the American comedy series, I’m Dying Up Here.

