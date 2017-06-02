Jim Carrey could face trial over Cathriona White’s death

Jim Carrey’s girlfriend Cathriona White committed suicide on the overdose on painkillers. Jim Carrey’s girlfriend Cathriona White committed suicide on the overdose on painkillers.

Actor Jim Carrey may have to face a trial jury in the wrongful death case of his girlfriend and make-up artist Cathriona White. The then 30-year-old, who dated the Yes Man actor on and off for three years, was found dead in her Los Angeles home in September 2015. The coroners later revealed that she had committed suicide on the overdose on painkillers.

According to court documents obtained by E! online, White’s mother Brigid Sweetman, sued Jim Carrey in October 2016 where she blamed him for her daughter’s death and claimed he gave her the drugs that eventually killed her. Sweetman also alleged that Carrey knowingly gave her three sexually transmitted diseases without warning her, then lying to her about it, dumping her out of concern for saving his own public image, shaming her, and then using his high-priced Hollywood lawyers and ‘fixers’ to intimidate and threaten her in an effort to silence her.

In a response, Carrey filed a suit against Sweetman in December to strike the numerous irrelevant, false and improper allegations she had made. He called the lawsuit a shameful shakedown for money. Judge Deirdre Hill of the Los Angeles Superior Court, who is presiding over the case, said she still needs more time to consider the matter. Followed by which, she indicated she would not trash the case on Carrey’s lawyer’s request and went forward in setting a trial date for April 2018.

Jim Carrey was last seen in 2016 film True Crimes and The Bad Batch.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App