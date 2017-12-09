Jessica Chastain was told to ‘calm down’ over Harvey Weinstein comments

Jessica Chastain has had many unsatisfactory run-ins with Harvey Weinstein. Jessica Chastain has had many unsatisfactory run-ins with Harvey Weinstein.

When the sexual misconduct allegations were building up against the Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein, Jessica Chastain was one of the many female actors who came forward to speak out against the disgraced producer.

Now, the actor has revealed that after sending the tweets, she received an email from a “well-known actor” who told her to stop speaking out on the micro-blogging website, reports Metro.co.uk.

While appearing on a leading U.K. talk show, Chastain said, “I was tweeting a lot at the time and actually got an email from a well-known actor that said, Calm down. I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn’t understand the movement that was happening.”

The Molly’s Game actor didn’t give any further hints about the actor’s identity.

Jessica, herself, has had many unsatisfactory run-ins with Harvey. In October, she tweeted that she was “warned” about him.

Chastain tweeted, “I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again.”

The Miss Sloane star also shared an article that addressed the need for men to help change Hollywood’s culture of inappropriate behaviour towards women

She added, “Yes. I’m sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior.”

Weinstein has been accused by more than 80 women of sexual assault, including prominent A-listers – Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Cara Delevingne.

