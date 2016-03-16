Jessica Chastain slams invented feud with Jennifer Lawrence

Actress Jessica Chastain is once again denying rumors that there is any bad blood between herself and Jennifer Lawrence. (Source: Reuters) Actress Jessica Chastain is once again denying rumors that there is any bad blood between herself and Jennifer Lawrence. (Source: Reuters)

Actress Jessica Chastain is once again denying rumors that there is any bad blood between herself and Jennifer Lawrence.

In an interview, the actress spoke about her positive experience working with a predominantly female cast in her latest film, “The Zookeeper’s Wife”, and shot down the stereotype that women do not work well together, reported People magazine.

“There has been a stigma out there that women don’t work well together. I’ve never seen women like this. I remember growing up hearing this myth, that women fight when they’re together and it’s completely inaccurate. I’ve never seen it,” Chastain said.

The conversation reminded the actress of rumors that she was in a ‘feud around the 2013 Oscars, when the two were both nominated for best actress – Lawrence for “Silver Linings Playbook” and Chastain for “Zero Dark Thirty”.

The award ultimately went to Lawrence.

“I know also during Oscar season media, because they were trying to get headlines and get clicks, were trying to fabricate a fake rivalry between Jennifer Lawrence and myself and I immediately came out and said this is a media myth that has to stop,”

