Jessica Chastain marries boyfriend in Italy

Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain has tied the knot with Italian fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in front of friends and family in Italy. The longtime couple tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at Villa Tiepolo Passi in Carbonera which was attended by Anne Hathaway, who arrived with husband Adam Shulman and Emily Blunt, reported E! online.

“The wedding was stunning,” a source said.

“Jessica’s dress was perfect and you could tell she was very nervous walking down the aisle. The food was delicious,” the source added.

Many of the groom’s family members had attended, as he has a “huge family,” while most of Chastain’s guests were close friends. The 40-year-old Hollywood actress and the Italian, who is a count, have been dating since 2012, but have managed to keep an extremely low-profile despite dating for several years.

On the work front, Jessica Chastain and Angelina Jolie are reportedly being considered for a mystery role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. During Popcorn Talk’s Meet the Movie Press show, Tracking Board’s Jeff Sneider said that Angelina Jolie was considered to star in the superhero film. Sneider added that Jessica was also eyed for the same role, reported Ace Showbiz.

Angelina Jolie was previously rumoured to direct Captain Marvel for Marvel Studios, but when Anna Bodden and Ryan Fleck were confirmed to direct the project, the reports ended. X-Men: The Dark Phoenix is scheduled to start its production this month. The movie is set to be released in the US on November 2, 2018.

