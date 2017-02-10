Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks cut ties with The New Celebrity Apprentice

Jessica Alba and Tyra Banks have pulled their products from US reality show The New Celebrity Apprentice. Jessica Alba and Tyra Banks have pulled their products from US reality show The New Celebrity Apprentice.

Jessica Alba and Tyra Banks have pulled their products from US reality show The New Celebrity Apprentice due to the programme’s ties to President Donald Trump. The organisers of the #GrabYourWallet campaign named Banks’ makeup and skincare brand, Tyra Beauty, and Jessica’s The Honest Company among their firms to boycott, after both featured on the programme, which is executive produced by former host Trump.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The campaign was launched to rally against the businesses associated with the President as a protest against the controversial policies that have kicked off his term in office. However, boycott organiser Shannon Coulter has since removed Jessica, who has also worked as an adviser on the show, and Tyra’s companies from the list after they cut ties with the series, reported Contactmusic.

“We want to make it clear that Tyra Beauty is not an active sponsor of The Celebrity Apprentice series and does not plan to become one in the future,” a statement from a Tyra Beauty spokesperson read.

“Filmed a year ago, our involvement was limited to showcasing Tyra Beauty’s innovative cosmetics products.”

“I think what we’re seeing right now is consumer power acting as a direct and substantial check to a presidential administration out of step with core American values of equality and inclusivity,” Coulter said.

“Fortunately, in the United States, money talks. The women of this nation are showing it walks too.” The news comes a few days after bosses at American retailer Nordstrom removed Ivanka Trump’s products from their stores due to poor sales.