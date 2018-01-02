Jessica Alba gives birth to a baby boy, names him Hayes

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have named their son Hayes. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have named their son Hayes.

Actor Jessica Alba has welcomed her third child with husband Cash Warren. The Sin City: A Dame To Kill For star shared the news on Instagram, posting the first photo of her baby boy, Hayes.

“Hayes Alba Warren. Best gift to ring in the New Year!!,” wrote the actor. “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro,” she added.

Jessica also has two daughters, nine-year-old Honor and six-year-old Haven, with her husband. Warren also posted a photo with his newborn son on Instagram and wrote, “Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know… you’re so lucky to have her by your side.”

“You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore,” he added.

Jessica has been quite active in sharing pictures on social media flaunting her baby bump. Recently, the actor also shared a family photo on her Instagram handle on Christmas. She wrote, “Stole this 📸 @cash_warren -our last Christmas as a family of four! Feeling so blessed❤️ and can’t wait to meet our baby boy. Thankful for our beautiful family that celebrated with us today -our smallest family gathering we’ve had in our 14 years together but it was perfect…”

On the work front, Jessica was last seen as a judge alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Will.i.am and Gary Vaynerchuk in a relaity TV show titled Planet of the Apps.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd