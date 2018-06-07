Actor Jeremy Renner opens up about his accident on Tag sets

Jeremy Renner fractured his arms on the third day of filming the new comedy movie, Tag. Jeremy Renner fractured his arms on the third day of filming the new comedy movie, Tag.

Actor Jeremy Renner has opened up about his accident on the sets of the film Tag which resulted in him breaking both of his arms. The news was first revealed by the 47-year-old actor’s co-star Jon Hamm, who revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Renner, known for doing death-defying stunts as Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers franchise, fractured his “firewood”-like arms on the third day of filming the new comedy movie.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Renner revealed the injury occurred during a scene in which his character tries to escape being tagged by Hamm, Ed Helms, and Hannibal Buress by climbing up a stack of chairs.

But the rigging on the chairs broke, resulting in Renner breaking both of his arms.

“I broke along with it and fell on the ground and broke my arms,” Renner said, adding he once again attempted the stunt never suspecting that he had sustained an injury.

“Then I realized, I think something’s wrong, so I went to the hospital, and they said it was broken, so I got them wrapped up and then I went back to work and did everything I could do to continue on as we did,” Renner said.

“I couldn’t rotate my hands but I could move my arms up and down kind of like a robot, but I would do anything that didn’t hurt essentially,” he added.

The actor said he wore splints and had to work with a physical therapist for the rest of production. He also revealed that the stack chairs stunt, which resulted in his injury, was the one scene that needed the CGI work.

“I went back to shoot that day, I didn’t take anything out of the cast and they had to put like a clean sleeve over my arm, because I didn’t want to take it off right after I just broke it, I needed it to set, I wanted the bone to set, so I think they had to CGI my arm or something in just that one scene, but the rest of it, you know, it all went on okay,” Renner said.

Tag is based on a story written in the Wall Street Journal back in 2013 that revolves around a group of ex-classmates who meet up and organise a game of tag that finds them travelling across the country.

It also stars Ed Helms, Isla Fisher, Hannibal Buress, Rashida Jones, Jake Johnson and Leslie Bibb.

