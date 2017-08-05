Jeremy Irvine joins Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!’s cast

Jeremy Irvine will play the younger version of Pierce Brosnan’s character in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! Jeremy Irvine will play the younger version of Pierce Brosnan’s character in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Actor Jeremy Irvine has joined the cast of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!. The 27-year-old actor and Alexa Davies will join newcomer Lily James on the cast of the sequel – a follow up to the 2008 adaptation of the stage musical based on ABBA songs. Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth will reprise their roles from the first film. According to Deadline, Irvine will play the past version of Pierce Brosnan’s character, Sam Carmichael, and Davies will step into the shoes of a young Rosie Mulligan, who was portrayed by Julie Walters in the first film.

It is not yet known if Walters will reprise her role in the upcoming motion picture, which will see James play a younger version of Streep’s alter-ego Donna Sheridan. The movie is set to go back and forth in time to see how previous relationships have changed, but exact story details are not yet known.

Jeremy Irvine, an English actor, debuted in Hollywood with Steven Spielberg epic war film directorial War Horse. He is also known for playing the protagonist Pip in British film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ famous classic novel Great Expectations. Other well-known projects Irvine has been involved are A Night in Old Mexico, Beyond the Reach, The World Made Straight, The Woman in Black: Angel of Death, Stonewall, and Daniel Grigori in the film adaptation of the young adult novel Fallen.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the film Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, which is set to be released on July 20, 2018.

