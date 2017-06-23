Jennifer Lopez to star in romantic comedy ‘Second Act’

Peter Seagal is known for his film 50 First Dates starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Second Act will be jointly produced by Lopez herself, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (producer of Mona Lisa Smile), producer and writer Benny Medina and American and British Justin Zackham known for writing for films like The Bucket List.

Jennifer Lopez was last seen on NBC’s TV series Shades of Blue and competition show World of Dance. Her recent feature roles include mystery-thriller The Boy Next Door and animated pic Home. On her singing side, Lopez is also working to release a Spanish-language album. Lopez started her music career in 1999 album called On the 6. She has had a relationship with actor Ben Affleck. In 2012 Forbes ranked her as the most powerful celeb in the world.

The script has been written by Justin Zackham and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. "There are so many things I love about this project and script. People try to put women to sleep at a certain age. Second Act is a story that empowers the every-woman to do more, to be more, and not limit their dreams," said Lopez.

